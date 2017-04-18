CSUB hosts human trafficking lecture Tues
The Kegley Institute of Ethics at California State University, Bakersfield, in partnership with the Kern County Coalition Against Human Trafficking, is presenting two events this week on the awareness against human trafficking from the global and local standpoints. panel discussion will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Student Housing East Multipurpose Room focusing on the Kern County perspective of human trafficking.
