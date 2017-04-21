Craft cocktails are hitting it big on...

Craft cocktails are hitting it big on Central Coast, is Bakersfield next?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

When it comes to great wines, everyone knows about the vast selection that San Luis Obispo County offers, but some enterprising distillers are taking the leftover grapes and making brandy. On the April 20 episode of "The Richard Beene Show," Richard was joined by Adam Montiel and Jeremy West, who host the Cork Dorks on KERN's sister station KRUSH 92.5, and they introduced him to Wine Shine , which is making spirits in Paso Robles, and Side Car , a burgeoning cocktail lounge and restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Apr 19 Rick 40
Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15) Apr 19 Anon 3
Clubs or Strip Clubs Apr 18 Carlnarl 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Apr 18 Jdcross1969 52
MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service Apr 16 METROLINK MCDOT 40
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) Apr 13 Jason 42
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC