Craft cocktails are hitting it big on Central Coast, is Bakersfield next?

When it comes to great wines, everyone knows about the vast selection that San Luis Obispo County offers, but some enterprising distillers are taking the leftover grapes and making brandy. On the April 20 episode of "The Richard Beene Show," Richard was joined by Adam Montiel and Jeremy West, who host the Cork Dorks on KERN's sister station KRUSH 92.5, and they introduced him to Wine Shine , which is making spirits in Paso Robles, and Side Car , a burgeoning cocktail lounge and restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo.

