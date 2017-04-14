Coroner: Bakersfield teen was strangled
The Kern County Coroner's Office said Friday that a 15-year-old girl, who was found dead in a Bakersfield garage earlier this week, was strangled. In a news release, the coroner's office said the cause of death was "manual strangulation."
