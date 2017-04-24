California Sheriff Rejects 'Sanctuary' Trend, Calls For...
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood plans to introduce a "law and order" measure in opposition to California's proposed sanctuary state bill. A sheriff from California's Central Valley is digging in his heels against the spread of sanctuary cities and counties across the state.
