California Legislature votes to raise gas taxes, vehicle fees by $5.2 ...
State Sen. Jim Beall urges lawmakers to approve his transportation bill, SB 1, before Thursday's vote. State Sen. Jim Beall urges lawmakers to approve his transportation bill, SB 1, before Thursday's vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC