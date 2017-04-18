California assemblyman stripped of top committee job
The only Democrat in the California Assembly who voted against a major transportation deal has been stripped of his position as chairman of the Business and Professions Committee. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Monday he had removed Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield from the committee.
