California assemblyman stripped of to...

California assemblyman stripped of top committee job

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The only Democrat in the California Assembly who voted against a major transportation deal has been stripped of his position as chairman of the Business and Professions Committee. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Monday he had removed Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield from the committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) 12 hr Rick 40
Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15) Wed Anon 3
Clubs or Strip Clubs Tue Carlnarl 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Tue Jdcross1969 52
MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service Apr 16 METROLINK MCDOT 40
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) Apr 13 Jason 42
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC