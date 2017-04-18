CA: Head of California High-Speed Rail Project Calls it Quits
April 22--The head of California's $64 billion high-speed rail project said Friday that he's stepping down after five years pushing forward a vision of 220-mph trains that still faces stiff resistance from lawmakers and the public. Jeff Morales, 57, told The Chronicle that uncertainty over the project's future had nothing to do with his resignation, only a genuine desire to move aside after breaking ground on the nation's largest infrastructure project.
