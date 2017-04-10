BPD looking for missing Bakersfield woman
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating Donna Lynne Stevens who was reported missing on March 26, 2017. Stevens is described as a white female, 52, 5'2", 130lbs, brown hair, green eyes with a large tattoo on her back.
