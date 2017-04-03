Bank of Sierra opens California Avenue branch in Bakersfield

Bank of the Sierra opened its newest Bakersfield branch late last month at 4456 California Ave. The bank designed the new location from the ground up, to better suit the needs of the local residents and businesses in this busy area. As Bank of the Sierra's fourth location in Bakersfield, this newly constructed 6,000 square foot building offers a spacious lobby and features a drive-up window, a walk-up and a drive-up ATM, as well as a lending platform for commercial lenders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.