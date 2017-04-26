Bakersfield police ID doctor involved...

Bakersfield police ID doctor involved shooting

17 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police have identified the doctor they say shot and killed a suspect in self defense on Tuesday night at offices at 212 Goodman St. Police said a suspected entered Garden Oasis Medical and assaulted Dr. Edwin Zong, who owns the business. The suspect, according to police, made several comments about money before the assault.

