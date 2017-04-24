Bakersfield Jazz Festival coming this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Over 1,200 people gathered at the Rabobank Arena on Wednesday night to support Hoffman Hospice during their Voices of A volunteer at the Kern County Animal Shelter has amassed 2,000 hours during her time volunteering with the organization.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump White Power
|10 hr
|whatlmao
|9
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Rick
|40
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
