Bakersfield home raided in drug bust
A narcotics task force, which includes deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Department, arrested a 31-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana for the purpose of sales. Pedro Paredez was arrested after detectives served a search warrant in the 3900 block of Vance Avenue in Bakersfield.
