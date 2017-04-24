Bacterial infection forces Elton John to cancel May shows

Elton John has cancelled more tha... LAS VEGAS - Elton John has cancelled more than a month of upcoming shows after contracting an unusual bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights. John is scrapping all upcoming April and May dates of "The Million Dollar Piano" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as performance on May 6 in Bakersfield, California.

