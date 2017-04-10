A potholed California

A potholed California

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NewsReview.com

The Legislature's approval last week of a $52 billion road repair plan couldn't come too soon for rain-battered streets and highways that have already suffered severe damage this year. Since the beginning of the year, California's state highway system has been buffeted with more than 400 sinkholes, downed trees and mudslides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) 23 hr Jason 42
Clubs or Strip Clubs Apr 7 Fun clients on d... 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Mar 29 Eastside Player 2
Devin Nunes is owed by trump Mar 29 Steve89 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mar 27 Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 26 Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Mar 25 Karina 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC