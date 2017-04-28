A gala ribbon cutting for Bank of the Sierra
With a ribbon cutting on Friday, Bank of the Sierra formally opened a new branch on California Avenue - it's fourth location Bakersfield. "We really treat each location as part of the community," said Bank of the Sierra president Kevin McPhail.
