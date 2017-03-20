VIDEO: FBI Director James Comey testifying about Russia, wiretaps

During dramatic testimony on Capitol Hill, FBI Director James Comey testified about the FBI's investigation into Russian hacking and President Trump's claims that former President Obama ordered surveillance against his campaign and Trump Tower. During dramatic testimony on Capitol Hill, FBI Director James Comey testified about the FBI's investigation into Russian hacking and President Trump's claims that former President Obama ordered surveillance against his campaign and Trump Tower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.