Valley immigrants from countries banned by Trump become U.S. citizens

19 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A total of 699 immigrants from 51 nations, including some from three of the countries that President Donald Trump has included in his travel ban, were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Fresno, California. Syrian immigrant Manoushak Issa's daughter, Ayda Hagopian, talks about her 78-year-old mother's quest to become a citizen, even as her native country is on the travel ban list.

