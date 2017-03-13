Three businesses broken into early Monday
Three businesses west of Highway 99 in Bakersfield were broken into within an hour on Monday, according to Bakersfield police. Honeybaked Ham on Ming Avenue was broken into by multiple suspects who smashed the glass door and forced their way inside.
