Teen assaulted and robbed at Greystone Park
It happened Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. at Greystone Park near Harris Road and Mountain Vista Drive in southwest Bakersfield. When Blanton took to social media to warn others about the attack and robbery, she found out her son was not the only one that has been assaulted at Greystone Park in recent months.
