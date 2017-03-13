Tap toes and cut a rug at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in Bakersfield

Why: Not only does this place feature both kinds of music , it reminds the world how much the gritty, twangy Bakersfield sound has contributed to country music over the decades. What: Buck Owens, who scored more than a dozen hit songs in the 1960s and co-starred in TV's "Hee Haw" for 17 years, opened this place in the 1990s as a concert venue, theater, museum, bar and restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.