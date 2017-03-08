Suspicious Fire Investigation in E. Bakersfield
Kern County Fire crews and Bakersfield Fire Crews arrived on scene at Virginia St. and Lincoln St. a little after 2 a.m., and were able to put the fire out quickly. KCFD says the fire does seem suspicious and that the same house has caught fire several times in the past.
