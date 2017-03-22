Sheriff deputies make arrest in Baker...

Sheriff deputies make arrest in Bakersfield homicide

Wednesday

Kern County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of a March 17 murder in the 4200 block of Gordon Street in Bakersfield. After obtaining an arrest warrant, deputies from the sheriff's gang enforcement units arrested Krystal San Nicholas Wandick on Monday night at a Wainwright Drive apartment.

