Sheriff deputies investigate Bakersfield shooting that left man dead

The Kern County Sheriff's department is investigating the shooting death of a man that was left at Bakersfield taco shop on March 17. Deputies said they were initially sent to Tacos La Villa, in the 1500 block of south Union Avenue, with a report of a shooting inside the restaurant. Deputies found the man with serious wounds inside the restaurant, but investigators determined he had been shot at another location before being taken to the taco shop.

