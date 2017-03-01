Rosedale Hwy on-ramp to SB 99 closed ...

Rosedale Hwy on-ramp to SB 99 closed Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: TurnTo23.com

Officials are asking drivers to take a different route between the hours of 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. while the ramp is closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes Sun nobody 6
any horny milfs? Sat Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me (Sep '16) Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC