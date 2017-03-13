Robert Price: Kotkin's Economic Summi...

Robert Price: Kotkin's Economic Summit message: Spare us the social engineering and fix roads

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tehachapi News

The audience listens to one of the guest speakers at this year's Kern County Economic Summit held at the DoubleTree Hotel. Richard Gearhart, assistant professor of economics at CSUB, speaks about health economics to the crowd at the Kern County Economic Summit at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Thu Wanatos69 15
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 11 KLRH 1
Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca Mar 9 Brandy and brandon 1
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
any horny milfs? Mar 4 Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,830 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC