Report: Sale of Shell Martinez refine...

Report: Sale of Shell Martinez refinery progressing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The owners of the Shell Martinez Refinery are in talks with at least two potential buyers of the 102-year-old facility, several months after the first news reports of the refinery's possible sale, according to the London-based news service Reuters. Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell, which has sold refineries in Bakersfield and Wilmington over the past 15 years, is reported to be talking with PBF Energy, a New Jersey-based company which operates refineries in that state and others in Torrance , Delaware, Louisiana and Ohio; and Los Angeles-based NTR Partners III LLC. The Martinez refinery is now Shell's only such facility in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) 21 hr Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Sun Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Sat Karina 2
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 20 Jrs93314 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca Mar 9 Brandy and brandon 1
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,723 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC