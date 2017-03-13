Pure Heaven: The Life and Fast Times of Fuel Altered Pioneer Leon Fitzgerald
Leon Fitzgerald was born in 1933, midway through the Great Depression, in Altus, Oklahoma. When he was 8, his family migrated to Southern California as they searched for a better life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 11
|KLRH
|1
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Facebook shoutout page
|Feb 24
|shout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC