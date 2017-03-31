Police search for suspects in Bakersfield attempted murder
The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a pair of men who they say attempted to murder a man by beating him to unconsciousness and then striking him in the head with a bicycle. Police said the incident happened at 11 p.m. on March 27 at Mi Tierra Market, 300 south Owens Street, when the two suspects confronted the victim at the market.
