Police search for suspects in Bakersfield attempted murder

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a pair of men who they say attempted to murder a man by beating him to unconsciousness and then striking him in the head with a bicycle. Police said the incident happened at 11 p.m. on March 27 at Mi Tierra Market, 300 south Owens Street, when the two suspects confronted the victim at the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.