Pharmacists with greater role in care prevent repeat hospital visits
Pharmacists given an expanded role in patient oversight can reduce the likelihood of high-risk patients returning to the hospital, according to a new study that underscores a potential cost-saving solution for a growing physician shortage. "This is the latest study to show that expanding the scope of practice for pharmacists could help patients and still save the health system money," said corresponding author Jeffrey McCombs, an associate professor at USC School of Pharmacy and researcher at the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Wanatos69
|15
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 11
|KLRH
|1
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC