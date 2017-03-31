Pediatric emergency room opens in Bak...

Pediatric emergency room opens in Bakersfield, another pediatric unit planned

For years Kern County families had to make long treks north or south to find specialized pediatric treatment for their children, but that is about to change and Thursday marked a beginning of a shift toward localized care. With a grand opening and a major announcement, Dignity Health and Valley Children's Healthcare, which operates Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, made good on two promises to improve health care for children in the region.

