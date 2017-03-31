Pediatric emergency room opens in Bakersfield, another pediatric unit planned
For years Kern County families had to make long treks north or south to find specialized pediatric treatment for their children, but that is about to change and Thursday marked a beginning of a shift toward localized care. With a grand opening and a major announcement, Dignity Health and Valley Children's Healthcare, which operates Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, made good on two promises to improve health care for children in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC