Oops! Mexican National Arrested After Leaving Personal Info At The Border

20 hrs ago

A Mexican national was arrested in Bakersfield, Calif., after Border Patrol agents discovered "personal belongings" left at the border just a few weeks prior, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Wednesday . The 27-year-old male entered the country illegally from Mexico but he made a costly mistake that led to his arrest in the San Joaquin Valley.

