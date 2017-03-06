Meth, marijuana, 'magic' mushrooms an...

Meth, marijuana, 'magic' mushrooms and more: Traffic stop...

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Various drugs found after a traffic stop in Lake Isabella on March 5 by Kern County Sheriff's deputies. A typical drug bust in Kern County may involve opioids, marijuana, methamphetamine or any combination of those drugs and maybe another narcotic or two, authorities say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes Sun nobody 6
any horny milfs? Mar 4 Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me (Sep '16) Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC