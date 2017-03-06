Mendy Fry Takes the Top Fuel Win at the 2017 March Meet
The March Meet is one of the rare races where you will see a 1932 Bantam and a six-second 1923 Model T in the winner's circle. One more reason we love the Meet held at the Famoso Raceway outside of Bakersfield, California every spring.
