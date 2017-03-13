McCarthy announces staff mobile office in Tehachapi
Staff from the office of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will hold a monthly mobile office in Tehachapi from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. A staff member from McCarthy's office hosts each mobile office held throughout California's 23rd Congressional District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Wanatos69
|15
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 11
|KLRH
|1
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC