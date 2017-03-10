Man in critical condition after jumping from moving car
The man, who was not identified, was in critical condition at a local hospital, but the driver of the vehicle, Yolanda Reynolds, 38, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Reynolds was taken to and booked into Kern County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Facebook shoutout page
|Feb 24
|shout
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC