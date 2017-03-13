Laguna Niguel's Pat Bates named state...

Laguna Niguel's Pat Bates named state Senate GOP leader

18 hrs ago

State Sen. Pat Bates of Laguna Niguel was elected by her colleagues Tuesday, March 14, to be the next Republican leader in the Senate, and will take the reins from Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield, next month. Fuller was the first woman of either party to serve as Senate leader in California.

