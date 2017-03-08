Koman withdraws from race for Bakersf...

Koman withdraws from race for Bakersfield City Council

After pulling papers to run for the Bakersfield City Council, Larry Koman said on Wednesday that he's not going to run for the Ward 5 seat that was opened by the death of Councilman Jeffrey Tkac. Appearing on "The Ralph Bailey Show," Koman said he couldn't compete with the money that candidate Ryan Nance was going to bring into the race, and that he didn't want to take away from the candidacy of Bruce Freeman, a former developer, who has been the target of frequent attacks by Nance.

