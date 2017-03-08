Koman withdraws from race for Bakersfield City Council
After pulling papers to run for the Bakersfield City Council, Larry Koman said on Wednesday that he's not going to run for the Ward 5 seat that was opened by the death of Councilman Jeffrey Tkac. Appearing on "The Ralph Bailey Show," Koman said he couldn't compete with the money that candidate Ryan Nance was going to bring into the race, and that he didn't want to take away from the candidacy of Bruce Freeman, a former developer, who has been the target of frequent attacks by Nance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|11 hr
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Facebook shoutout page
|Feb 24
|shout
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC