Kern County Sheriff investigates rash of Wofford Heights burglaries
Over the past three to four weeks, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has investigated several reports of burglaries and vandalisms of several residences in the Wofford Heights area. Based on information developed during these investigations and evidence collected, it is believed the suspects are juveniles.
