KCSO investigating homicide in South Bakersfield
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for any suspects tied to a deadly shooting in South Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to KCSO, a man was shot just before 2:45 a.m. in the area of Gordon Street, just off White Lane and South Union.
