ICYMI: Ralph Baileya s BIG show of Ma...

ICYMI: Ralph Baileya s BIG show of March 23

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Ralph Bailey said that he couldn't remember the last time he had four guest in a single show, and what a show it was Thursday. Leading with Bakersfield Police Department Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Sun Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Sat Karina 2
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 20 Jrs93314 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca Mar 9 Brandy and brandon 1
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Kern County was issued at March 27 at 11:37AM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC