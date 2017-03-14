A young Navajo man who hitchhiked around the country and posted on social media about his travels was killed earlier this month outside Bakersfield, Calif., according to authorities and family members. Hitchhiker who chronicled travels on social media is brought back to Navajo home after death in California A young Navajo man who hitchhiked around the country and posted on social media about his travels was killed earlier this month outside Bakersfield, Calif., according to authorities and family members.

