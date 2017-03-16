Grimmway Schools Awarded $900,000 to ...

Grimmway Schools Awarded $900,000 to Support Development of New Public Charter School in Shafter, CA

Local charter school management organization, Grimmway Schools, has been awarded two prestigious national grants totaling $900,000 to support its groundbreaking work in rural Kern County communities. The growing network of high-performing, college-prep public charter schools, led by a home-office in Bakersfield, sought financial support from granting organizations and underwent an exhaustive application process.

