Grimmway Schools Awarded $900,000 to Support Development of New Public Charter School in Shafter, CA
Local charter school management organization, Grimmway Schools, has been awarded two prestigious national grants totaling $900,000 to support its groundbreaking work in rural Kern County communities. The growing network of high-performing, college-prep public charter schools, led by a home-office in Bakersfield, sought financial support from granting organizations and underwent an exhaustive application process.
