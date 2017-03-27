Grimmway Farms named - 2016 Produce V...

Grimmway Farms named - 2016 Produce Vendor Partner of the Year'

Grimmway Farms, Bakersfield, Calif, received the 2016 Produce Partner of the Year Award from Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions of Southern California. "All of us at Grimmway Farms are honored to receive this distinguished award," said Grimmway president Jeff Huckaby, in a news release.

