Grimmway Farms named - 2016 Produce Vendor Partner of the Year'
Grimmway Farms, Bakersfield, Calif, received the 2016 Produce Partner of the Year Award from Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions of Southern California. "All of us at Grimmway Farms are honored to receive this distinguished award," said Grimmway president Jeff Huckaby, in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|18 hr
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|20 hr
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC