Got Your First Credit Card? 5 Good Habits to Start Now
If you have recently applied for your first credit card , this statistic might interest you: The average household with revolving credit card debt is carrying a balance of $6,885 and is paying $1,292 a year in interest, according to a recent NerdWallet.com study . Think about that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Lild111
|375
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 11
|KLRH
|1
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC