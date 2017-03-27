Gambling machines seized in investigation
Over 100 gambling machines were seized following an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the California Department of Justice Bureau of Gambling Control. The agencies conducted an inspection enforcement operation on March 27, targeting 13 businesses in the Oildale, East Bakersfield and South Bakersfield area that are involved in the illegal operation of gambling devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mon
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC