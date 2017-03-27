Gambling machines seized in investiga...

Gambling machines seized in investigation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

Over 100 gambling machines were seized following an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the California Department of Justice Bureau of Gambling Control. The agencies conducted an inspection enforcement operation on March 27, targeting 13 businesses in the Oildale, East Bakersfield and South Bakersfield area that are involved in the illegal operation of gambling devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mon Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 26 Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Mar 25 Karina 2
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 20 Jrs93314 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca Mar 9 Brandy and brandon 1
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC