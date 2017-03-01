Funeral set for 5-year-old killed in shooting

Funeral set for 5-year-old killed in ...

A funeral and viewing will be held for the 5-year-old shot in a drive-by shooting in Central Bakersfield. The funeral will be held Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m.at Valley Baptist Church.

