Fundraiser to support Weill Child Guidance Clinic set for April 29

There are several organizations around Kern County that are for the benefit of children, but there are few that have been as longstanding or as important as the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic. During an interview on "First Look with Scott Cox" on Tuesday, Kevin Stokes, president of the Foundation Board that supports the clinic, discussed the important work being done, and an upcoming fundraiser to support its efforts.

