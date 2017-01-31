From the Archives: Cars abandoned during 1983 snowstorm
Feb. 3, 1983: After a winter storm, cars without chains sit abandoned along Interstate 14 seven miles south of Palmdale. Feb. 3, 1983: After a winter storm, cars without chains sit abandoned along Interstate 14 seven miles south of Palmdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Facebook shoutout page
|Feb 24
|shout
|1
|F me
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|5
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|54
|trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16)
|Feb 23
|dick
|7
|Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event
|Feb 23
|dick
|2
|Invade Japan & Egypt
|Feb 23
|youre dumb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC