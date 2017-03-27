Former construction union leader admits embezzlement
A former officer of a California construction workers union has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $160,000 in union funds. Prosecutors say 56-year-old Edward Padilla used his position as secretary-treasurer and business manager to write unauthorized checks that were stamped with the union president's signature.
