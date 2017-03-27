Former construction union leader admi...

Former construction union leader admits embezzlement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

A former officer of a California construction workers union has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $160,000 in union funds. Prosecutors say 56-year-old Edward Padilla used his position as secretary-treasurer and business manager to write unauthorized checks that were stamped with the union president's signature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) 16 hr Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Sun Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Sat Karina 2
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 20 Jrs93314 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca Mar 9 Brandy and brandon 1
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC