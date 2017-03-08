Five shootings in six days, three deadly

In the first six days of March there have been five shootings in Kern County, three of which have been deadly. On March 2, 18-year-old Da-Leon Williams and his girlfriend Tatiana Simon were shot in their apartment on Q St. near 40th St. in Bakersfield with two young children inside.

Bakersfield, CA

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,008

